Singapore Airlines named the 6th safest airline in the world for 2020

AirlineRankings.com used data from the 405 airlines it surveys to accurately put together the safety rankings.

Factors that were considered include crash and serious incident records, audits from aviation bodies and governments, fleet age, financial position, pilot training and culture.

Minor incidents were not taken into consideration, as “all airlines have incidents every day”, according to Thomas.

“It is the way the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one,” he told CNN Travel.

He noted that the top 20 safest airlines are “standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft”.