Sickly woman with 7 young children seeks help to make ends meet

Singapore — A woman with seven young children, who suffers from depression, low haemoglobin levels and transient limb paralysis, is asking for help to make ends meet.

The 28-year-old has written to social activist Gilbert Goh for help because she has been waiting for assistance from the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) Social Service Office (SSO) since early January.

She told Mr Goh: “I have so many outstanding payments due… my child school bus fees, ezlink top-up etc not paid… I am waiting for my SSO to be approved… I applied since early January till now haven’t approve… I just need some help like wet and dry rations for me to feed my children.”

The woman, who wanted to be known as M, told Mr Goh that, to earn a little money, and to put food on the table for seven children between the ages of four months and 10 years, she is working part-time as a GrabFood rider in her area.

She explained: “I have depression and transient limb paralysis and low haemoglobin… I couldn’t cope with heavy workloads or stress… still following up with psychiatrist.”

Answering questions from TISG, Mr Goh said the woman had approached him for help in the interim. “They told me (they) sometimes only ate rice with some soya sauce due to their poverty.”

He has managed to get some help for the woman. A donor will be giving her $70 a month for a year, with the first instalment given two days ago. Free Food for All (FFFA), a registered charity in Singapore, also gave the family two bags of food last week.

Mr Goh said: “It is sad but common. Our poor get hungry a lot.”

Those who wish to help can contact him via Facebook. /TISG