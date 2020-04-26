Show Luo loses two jobs after ex publicly accuses him of cheating

- Advertisement -

News broke on the internet that Taiwanese singer Show Luo cheated on his ex-girlfriend Chinese blogger Grace Chow. Chow was apparently the one who leaked the news online and the impact on Luo’s career is staggering. Phrases such as ‘inappropriate relationships’, ‘one-night stand’ and ‘multi-player sports’ were used to describe Luo’s philandering ways. Fans started to ask that the star be withdrawn from popular variety shows Go Fighting! and Produce Camp 2020.

Followers threatened to avoid the programme if no changes were made to the lineup. Luo is a mentor on Produce Camp 2020 and the reality TV contest includes young female contestants that can be capitalised. Luo, 40 have been in self-quarantine since landing in China a week ago as part of safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He missed the filming for both Go Fighting! and Produce Camp 2020.

Chinese singer Wowkie Zhang replaced Luo for the first two episodes of the reality TV contest and followers are urging Wowkie to take over from Luo permanently. According to Taiwanese media, it appears that content that includes Luo has been removed from the programme’s official websites. Entertainment contracts in China insist that the performer must not do anything against moral values. If the performer breaks this rule, the company can end the contract at any time.

It is reported that Show’s income is NT$180 mil (S8.5mil) from each of the programmes, meaning he lost a total of NT$360mil (S$17mil) because of the scandal. There are reports that the Taiwanese star was supposed to return to the third season of Street Dance of China that stars GOT7’s Jackson Wang and EXO’s Lay Zhang. The programme has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak so it is unclear whether Luo has lost another job due to the affair. /TISG