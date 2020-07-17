“She continues to be my pillar of strength, the wind beneath my wings,” Pritam Singh pays tribute to his wife

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Now that the elections are over and the country is back to (the new) normal, candidates have taken to social media to thank the people who have stood by them through thick and thin. Workers’ Party head Pritam Singh penned a particularly touching tribute to his wife.

Mr Pritam, whom Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong formally designated as Leader of the Opposition after the WP gained a historic 10 seats in the GE, has been married for eight years.

He posted a photo of his wife, Loveleen Kaur Walia, a Singaporean theatre practitioner, who was also wearing blue, the color of the WP. The couple have two young daughters.

Mr Pritam wrote that from the beginning, he knew his wife would be called upon to make sacrifices, something he said made him cry on his wedding day.

“Everyone who attended my wedding dinner in 2012 knows that I cried at one point when I delivered my wedding speech. I did so exactly at the point when I verbalized the fact that my wife would make sacrifices because of my decision to enter politics and my position as a Member of Parliament.”

He acknowledged that this would be a lot to ask from his bride, adding,” I felt it was an unfair imposition. And I felt it was asking for a lot for a person to make such a commitment, supporting a spouse who would be absent during certain stretches and worse – mentally at work even if he was physically at home. And I have had my fair share of challenges, obstacles and doubts about my chosen path in the intervening years as an MP.”

However he acknowledged how much his wife has taken the journey with him.

“But my dear wife walked with me, and did so much more. It has been almost exactly what 8 years since we tied the knot.

Two beautiful daughters later, she continues to be my pillar of strength, the wind beneath my wings. There is nobody else who rocks my world, and who has done so much to make me a better person. As our older daughter, and in time, our younger one will say, I love you to the moon and back. Looking forward to the many many more miles to come my love. #iloveyou“

Raeesah Khan, who is part of the WP’s winning team in Sengkang GRC, also expressed her thanks to her husband on her Instagram account. Earlier this week she posted a photo of the two of them in an embrace, and wrote,

“Happy Anniversary to us! We are equals in every aspect, and I’m grateful to share this journey with the partner of my heart .”

Ms Khan has been married Mahadhir Caffoor since 2018. The couple have a young son.

Aside from Mr Pritam and Ms Khan, WP’s Gerald Giam, Kenneth Foo, and Nathaniel Koh have also thanked their significant others in their social media accounts, with Mr Koh paying tribute to both his wife and his mother not only for the 9-day campaign period but throughout his 11 years with the Workers’ Party. —/TISG

