“Share love, not virus” — Phua Chu Kang gets serious in Covid-19 message

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Popular comedian Phua Chu Kang is back, this time with some advice on how to stay safe during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. Of course, there is a twist of humour in the message.

This follows a catchy rap that PCK, whose real name is Gurmit Singh, released in 2003 when Singapore was battling the Sars outbreak. Here is that nostalgic video:

In the latest video, PCK begins by saying “Sars is a virus that I just want to minus”, then quickly corrects himself: “Aiya, it’s not Sars anymore.”

- Advertisement -

The video was shared on the Gov.sg Facebook page on Saturday (Feb 15).

Although he reminds everyone that he is not telling jokes, the comedian has no problem lightening the mood at a time when people are anxious about the Covid-19 outbreak. “Don’t play play,” said PCK as he “got serious”.

The video is a guide on how to protect oneself from Covid-19, with a reminder of the importance of personal hygiene and social responsibility.

PCK encourages everyone to wash their hands and check their temperature twice a day. “If someone says you are hot, it’s not a good thing,” says the comedian.

He mentions a few more ways to stay safe amid Covid-19, such as keeping the house and surroundings clean.

On social responsibility, PCK urges people not to shake hands, to use a tissue to cover the mouth when sneezing or coughing, and to avoid crowded places to prevent contamination. “Share love, not virus,” he quips.

“Don’t yaya papaya and act like hero,” says PCK to those who refuse to stay home or see a doctor when feeling unwell.

Watch the full video below:

Comedians Get Serious on COVID-19 (English) “SARS is the virus that I just want to minus!”🎵🎵🎵Guess who’s back, but this time to talk about COVID-19! 🦠🦠🦠Watch the video to find out how we can take care of ourselves and look out for one another! Share the video, not the virus! ❤❤❤For more updates on COVID-19, visit go.gov.sg/covid-19 and MOH's website www.moh.gov.sg#SGUnited #TogetherWeCanOvercome Posted by Gov.sg on Friday, 14 February 2020

Many netizens have, however, found the video disappointing because it does not have the usual PCK rap.

“I am sad that this is not a song,” says netizen Jason Khor Ying Heng.

It seems many really wanted a rap from PCK.

If you miss PCK’s upbeat raps, here’s one more on the proper etiquette when taking public transport:

/TISG