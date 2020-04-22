Serena Williams jokes that she has never heard of Meghan Markle

- Advertisement -

Tennis star Serena Williams attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018. However, according to the dailymail.co.uk on Tuesday, she joked that she had never heard of the Duchess of Sussex during a video call with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Campbell, 49, had asked Williams, 38, if she was glad that Markle had moved back to Los Angeles with Prince Harry and their child Archie. Williams acted shy, said she did not know what Campbell was talking about and tried to change the direction of the conversation.

Campbell persevered with the question while laughing but the latter responded in a vague way.

- Advertisement -

The episode of Naomi’s No Filter series on YouTube was filmed on Monday and featured Serena Williams and her sister Venus.

Williams also shared that Anna Wintour, the Vogue Editor-in-Chief, had offered her help with her wedding dress when she got married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She said Wintour was a special person and that she adored her and loved being around her.

Williams shared that Wintour told her she was not getting a dress without her and she said okay. Every sketch and design was sent to Wintour and she gave great feedback. In November 2017, Williams and Ohanian got hitched following the birth of Olympia, their daughter.

Williams and Markle reportedly met in 2010 at a Super Bowl party in Miami, Florida. According to Vanity Fair in 2017, Williams said the actress had looked for advice from her. The headlines at that time were about her romance with Prince Harry and she wanted to know how to deal with the paparazzi.

The tennis star said that she told Markle to be who she was and not to hide. Markle has been supportive of Williams, attending her matches in Wimbledon and the US Open.

On March 31, after stepping down from their royal duties, Markle, Prince Harry and their child Archie moved to Canada and then to Los Angeles, where Markle was raised. Williams is also originally from Los Angeles but is now living in Palm Beach, Florida, with her husband and daughter. /TISG