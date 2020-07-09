Seo Ye Ji refusal to wear a bikini is due to one traumatic experience

- Advertisement -

In the latest episode of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, actress Seo Ye Ji left everyone in shock with her appearance. She did a great job acting as storybook author Go Moon Young but she also got tongues wagging at her choice of outfit. Seo Ye Ji is definitely one of the most fashionable lead actresses of 2020 in Korean dramas. The actress wore a stunning two-piece pink tight outfit that showed off her small waist. Seo Ye Ji may be well-dressed in the series but she has refused to wear a bikini.

Insight reported that during an old episode of JTBC’s Knowing Bros, the actress shared the reason why she does not want to wear a bikini. Seo Ye Ji recalled an incident when she was studying in Spain. She was living with a grandmother and during one of her days at home, the grandmother asked Seo Ye Ji to go to the pool but the actress did not want to as she did not have a swimsuit.

Despite her refusal, the grandmother insisted that Seo Ye Ji get into the pool. She asked her to double up her lingerie as a bikini and forced her to swim. Seeing that there was no one at the pool, the actress then listened to the grandmother and got into the pool. Unfortunately, there was a group of Spanish men in the pool, much to her horror. The men teased Seo Ye Ji for her ensemble. Since then, Seo Ye Ji has been traumatised and have not worn a bikini after the incident.

- Advertisement -

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is a ‘healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy’.Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) is a worker in a psychiatric ward who has no time for dating while Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) is a storybook writer who has an antisocial personality disorder. Upon meeting each other, they start to heal each other’s emotional wounds. /TISG