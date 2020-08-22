Sengkang preschoolers ‘interview’ WP MP He Ting Ru and try to get her to dance to ‘Baby Shark’

- Advertisement -

New Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) He Ting Ru revealed in a recent social media post that she was ‘interviewed’ by preschoolers in her Sengkang GRC ward.

Ms He, who had contested the 2015 general election under the WP ticket, was fielded as part of the WP’s team for the new Sengkang GRC. Her teammates were all fresh faces who were contesting elections for the first time.

The young WP team faced off with a strong ruling party team that included three political office-holders and one new candidate, including Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and labour chief Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min and beloved grassroots MP Amrin Amin, but emerged the victor at the polls, ousting all three ex-MPs from Parliament.

Following the election, the new Sengkang GRC MPs announced that they would be running their own town council (TC) instead of merging with the WP’s Aljunied-Hougang Town Council. The MPs announced that Ms He would chair the new town council.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday (19 Aug), Ms He revealed that she and her colleagues have received a warm welcome from young and old residents alike at their ward. She said, “We’ve been touched and humbled by the warm welcomes we have been receiving from the community over the last few weeks in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“We look forward to working closely with all members from the community over the next few months and years. Thank you for reaching out to us and trusting us.”

Ms He, a mother of two, said that some of her favourite moments took place when she visited the children and teachers at Eshkol Valley @ Sengkang preschool a few weeks ago. Recounting that all the classes took turns to ‘interview’ her as part of their National Day celebrations a couple of weeks ago, she added: “The littlest ones even requested that I dance Baby Shark with them 😹”

The MP’s recent visit to the Bethesda Care Senior Activity Centre at Compassvale is also close to her heart. She said that she “got to learn more about their work with the seniors living in the studio apartments, and also admiring their wonderful flora and fauna in the community garden which was just set up recently before Covid hit.”

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh also joined Ms He, fellow Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan and party volunteers when they visited Bethesda Home on Wednesday (19 Aug). In a separate Facebook post, the Leader of the Opposition shared photos from the visit and wrote:

“Joined He Ting Ru and Raeesah Khan of Team Sengkang GRC and their volunteers on a visit to Bethesda Care’s BCare Senior Activity Centre at Blk 287A Compassvale Crescent this afternoon. Thank you to the BCare team for hosting us and for your hospitality. The centre has put together a wonderful community garden that is home to some unique flora and fauna!”

