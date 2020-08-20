Selena Gomez plans to spend October in New York

- Advertisement -

It is reported that Selena Gomez will be spending part of her fall on the East Coast after spending the most of her year isolating in California. The Disney star just signed onto her first TV series acting job of the new decade, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Short shared with The Daily Beast in a new interview that the series will begin filming in New York this October. Short also revealed some details about the show’s premise.

“It’s supposed to start filming in October, in New York,” he said. “It’s called Only Murders in the Building. And it’s about three people who live in one of those upscale apartment buildings in New York. They see each on the elevator, they kind of nod, but they never really speak. They don’t even know each other’s names.”

“And then you find out that each one of them goes to their individual apartments and just turns on true crime and obsesses. And then one time they’re in the elevator with this fourth person. And they find out that fourth person is killed and they’re determined to solve it. But they make a pact: only murders in the building will they solve. Because they can’t be bothered to go outside.”

- Advertisement -

Gomez had shown excitement to be part of the project and she tweeted to Martin,”Sooo exciting to work with the legends themselves.” In real life, she is a big true crime fan, having attended CrimeCon in Chicago in February. “We were honored to host @selenagomez and her mom @mandyteefey at CrowdSolve this weekend,” CrimeCon wrote on its Instagram account. “They were perfect detectives 🕵️🕵️ who, along with hundreds of others, helped bring peace to the Sova family.”

Gomez confirmed the trip herself on her own account, writing, “Momma and I being tourists,” Gomez wrote. “We take great pictures. OH and we went to CrimeCon! Love you Chicago and the bean.”

In other news, fans of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, rejoice! Following their success by dominating YouTube and collaborating with Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK together with Selena Gomez have announced that they will be releasing a brand new song. The announcement was made on Instagram where the official BLACKPINK account and Gomez shared the good news.

“So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th,” Gomez wrote. She also shared an image featuring a throwback font for Gomez’ name and dripping, syrupy drips over pink stripes. There is not much information about the collaboration but we can be sure that fans will be playing the track nonstop once it is released. There is also no word if it is a lyric video, audio track or full-on music video.