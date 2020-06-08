Selena Gomez passed her driving test … at her 20th attempt

- Advertisement -

As a celebrity, you have the option of hiring a driver if you do not like to drive. With a high income, celebrities can also buy luxury cars and enjoy driving them. However, there is one celebrity who took her driving test 20 times before she could drive legally.

Selena Gomez is talented, but when it came to driving, she found it was a big hurdle for her. Does she hire a driver to drive her around? Or has she managed to improve driving and drive herself around?

Gomez, now 27, was a regular in Disney as part of TV shows, music and movies. Since then, she has developed her career as a solo artiste and philanthropist. Meanwhile, her struggles with lupus have received support from the public. The young star is reported to be worth US$75 million (S$104.6 million), according to Evening Standard.

Born in Texas in July 1992, Gomez made her big break in Barney and Friends. Based on Biography.com, the starlet also appeared in Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

In 2009, she launched her album Kiss & Tell. In the next few years the Disney alum had a number of successful work. She also released a hit song called Lose You To Love Me.

The young star was too busy with her acting and music career to focus on getting a driving licence when she was of legal age. Gomez finally did her driving test in California but it took her 20 tries before she could pass. The first test was in 2008 and the last in 2010.

In the past, the talent joked about the time she took to obtain her licence. She failed so many times that it developed her to be a confident driver. She now has a number of cars in her garage to practise with. Her collection includes a Porsche, BMW, Mini Cooper and a Vespa Buddy 125.

Is Gomez a good driver? Some people said that she is a responsible driver but some said she is not because of a number of accidents she had gone through.

In 2014, she hit another car while trying to escape from the paparazzi. In 2016, she hit a fence outside a salon as she was again trying to flee from the paparazzi.

The young star has a large fanbase and continues to shine in everything she does. One thing’s for sure: She had the perseverance to try again each time she failed her driving test. /TISG