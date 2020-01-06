Selena Gomez not with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes Ceremony

- Advertisement -

Popstar Selena Gomez is as supportive of Taylor Swift as ever but this time around she will be cheering on her best friend remotely should Swift win her first Golden Globe. During the Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles, Gomez was not photographed on the red carpet or with Swift.

She has no need to be there as she does not have a nomination and she is not a presenter. Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn was photographed on the red carpet though with Swift inside during the ceremony.

Gomez took to Instagram to share some new photos on the red carpet. The singer was on holiday this week in Hawaii.

Gomez has never been to a Golden Globes ceremony but she has attended the award show’s after party. In 2016, she was last seen at the InStyle after party.

Gomez was also at the same party with Swift and her friends in 2015.

In the past, Swift has been nominated for a Golden Globe twice but has never won an award at the ceremony. This time, her nomination is for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for Beautiful Ghosts with Andrew Lloyd Weber. The new song was written for Cats.

On Swift’s 30th birthday on December 13, Gomez praised her immensely. She wrote on Instagram that she loved living many years of her life with her and that she means the world to Gomez. She goes on to say that Swift helps her become better everyday and ended the note with ‘Happy 30th’

Swift responded with an Instagram story, re-posting the message and adding an ‘I love you’ sticker. The two have been friends for 13 years.

In May 2018 during Swift’s Reputation concert, she explained that the reason why she has been one of her best friends is because she has never ever judged a single decision she made.

She encouraged Gomez when she needed it and Gomez said she does not know if she would have been as strong as she was without Swift in her life.

Gomez thanked Swift for the bottom of her heart for supporting her. She ended her note thanking her as a best friend.