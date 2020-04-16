Selena Gomez feels ‘connected’ to the toad in her ‘Boyfriend’ music video

- Advertisement -

Selena Gomez has had the opportunity to work with many co-stars as an actor and singer in her own music videos. The former Disney girl’s latest venture is as a voice over for Betsy, a giraffe in the movie Dolittle. Last month, Gomez also adopted Daisy, a new dog. In her latest music video Boyfriend, Gomez worked with both humans and animals. The star talked about her experience behind-the-scenes of the video.

There has been a lot going on for the singer with the launch of her album Rare early this year. During The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she previewed her song Boyfriend. On April 9 Gomez officially released a deluxe version of Rare including three new singles, Boyfriend, She and Souvenir.

On April 10, Gomez launched the music video for Boyfriend. The music video was filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The song is about wanting a lover but not being able to find the right person. Gomez is seen going to a mystery place to get a magic potion. The video then shows her going on dates with three different men.

- Advertisement -

However, the dates do not go well and Gomez turns them into an amphibian. In a behind-the-scenes clip, Gomez said that no frogs or men were harmed in the making of the Boyfriend video. She also refers to the creature in the video as a a toad and not a frog. The video mimics the TV show The Bachelorette.

One reason for the similarity could be because Gomez spent time with The Bachelor contestant Madison Brewett last month so she may have been inspired by this.

Interestingly, Gomez found a friend in her amphibian co-star. The star is seen screaming over and over again as the toad gets away in a behind-the-scenes video. Gomez appears to be enjoying herself, at the same time she was concerned for the toad, asking the trainer if the toad was injured when it jumped.

The singer said that working with a toad was so cool and she had never held one before. She added that people are scared of toads but they are actually sweet. Gomez said that she felt connected to the animal.