Selena Gomez celebrates birthday, Justin Bieber shows off glowing skin

Singer Selena Gomez and her former boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, were in a joyous mood this week but for different reasons.

She celebrated her birthday, while he was overjoyed with achieving glowing skin following his wife Hailey Baldwin’s skincare routine.

Gomez, who turned 28 on July 22, posted about her birthday celebrations. She received birthday wishes from loved ones and followers all over the world. There were photos of Gomez all over the Internet.

The singer of the popular Lose You To Love Me uploaded on Instagram three photos that were shot on her birthday. She is seen sitting on the floor and wearing a metallic golden gown. She then makes a wish, blows out the candles and cuts the birthday cake.

Another photo has her standing and smiling beside a “Happy Birthday Selena” balloon set up.

The singer shared the photos with the caption: “Left my phone for most of yesterday to be present in the moment, but have been reading all of your posts today. Just wanted to say thank you for every single message — I feel so much love from y’all.” She then added: “I love you guys so much and here’s to 28.”

In other news, her former boyfriend Justin Bieber, 26, thanked his wife Hailey for his nice skin. He posed shirtless to show off the result of following her skincare routine. Also visible were the tattoos on his chest and arms.

Bieber also uploaded a set of photos from a road trip.

His wife uploaded a video of Bieber with their pet dog, with him making a puppy dog face. /TISG