Sean Penn marries 28 year old Leila George

Hollywood star Sean Penn is said to have tied the knot with his Australian-American actress beau Leila George, 28. Penn who turns 60 this month is 32 years older than George. The actor is the same age as George’s mother, Italian-Australian actress Greta Scacchi. Entertainment Tonight reported the news of their marriage last Saturday (Aug 1) after the couple’s friend congratulated them on Instagram and posted a photo of their hands and rings.

Josh Brolin of Avengers fame congratulated Penn and George in the comment section. The post has since been deleted. Penn and George have been seeing each other for four years. George is the daughter of actor and producer Vincent D’Onofrio and actress Scacchi. She has appeared in films like 2018’s Mortal Engines. Prior to George, Penn has been married twice. He married pop star Madonna and the marriage ended in 1989 after four years. They did not have any children.

Following that, Penn married House Of Cards (2013-2018) actress Robin Wright and they have had an on-and-off relationship. They wedded in 1996 but divorced in 2010. They have a daughter, actress and model Dylan Frances, 29, and a son, Hopper Jack, 27. Before George, Penn dated actress Charlize Theron, but they broke up in 2015. Born as Sean Justin Penn on August 17, 1960, Penn is a US actor, director, screenwriter and producer.

He has won two Academy Awards for his performance in Mystic River and biopic Milk. Penn debuted his acting career on television, with a brief appearance in episode 112 of Little House on the Prairie on December 4, 1974, directed by his father Leo Penn. Following his film debut in the drama Taps (1981), and a diverse range of film roles in the 1980s, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), Penn garnered critical attention for his roles in the crime dramas At Close Range (1986), State of Grace (1990), and Carlito’s Way (1993).

He became known as a prominent leading actor with the drama Dead Man Walking (1995), for which he earned his first Academy Award nomination and the Best Actor Award at the Berlin Film Festival.

Penn received another two Oscar nominations for Woody Allen’s comedy-drama Sweet and Lowdown (1999) and the drama I Am Sam (2001), before winning his first Academy Award for Best Actor in 2003 for Mystic River and a second one in 2008 for Milk.

He has also won a Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival for the Nick Cassavetes-directed film, She’s So Lovely (1997), and two Best Actor Awards at the Venice Film Festival for the indie film Hurlyburly (1998) and the drama 21 Grams (2003).