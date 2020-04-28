Seah Kian Peng on walkabout or as a safe distancing ambassador?

- Advertisement -

There has been a huge backlash after Marine Parade GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Seah Kian Peng announced that he had walked though kopitiams and a wet market “playing the role of a safe distancing ambassador (SDA)”.

In a photo he shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, he seemed to be wearing a People’s Action Party (PAP) polo T-shirt and not the red armbands and passes worn by Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs).

This morning, I walked alone through the various kopitiams as well the wet market, playing the role of a safe distancing… Posted by Seah Kian Peng on Sunday, April 26, 2020

The PAP announced earlier this month that it was suspending ground engagements and Meet-The-People Sessions.

After Mr Seah posted his photo, many people commented that he was conducting a walkabout under the guise of being an SDA. They added that he was not dressed the part because he was wearing his party colours.

Many asked why he was not required to observe the stay home rules under the circuit breaker to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Under the rules, people have to stay home except for essential activities such as to buy food or groceries.

Others asked if opposition politicians would also be able to conduct themselves in the same manner.

In a Facebook post on his own page, opposition politician Goh Meng Seng also questioned the MP’s behaviour. He said: “Mr Seah should not go and kaypoh about Wet Market.

“Is he going around giving summons to anyone who breach the safe distancing rule?

“Did he wear the badge of Safe Distancing Ambassador? Did he have the official identification that all Safe Distancing Ambassador hang around their necks?

“If not, he is breaking the rules himself!”

Responding to media queries from CNA, Mr Seah said: “I also went to check on how things were at the two FairPrice supermarkets in vicinity (this is part of my job to find out from time to time how operations were and situation is on the ground).”

Mr Seah is also group CEO of NTUC FairPrice.

“At same time as I walked through the estate, I would pass by the kopitiams in (the) estate, wet market too. And I thus made those observations. At all times observing safe distancing rules. Based on what I saw, happy that things are all in order,” he said.

“I hope we don’t politicise this matter. It appears that some are clearly wanting to do so,” he added. /TISG