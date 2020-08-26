SDP’s James Gomez: “Singapore Needs Values-Based Political Parties with Principled Policies”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Singapore saw the opening of its 14th Parliament on Aug 24. Singapore Democratic Party’s James Gomez shared his thoughts towards this opening (Aug 24), stating that “Singapore Needs Values-Based Political Parties with Principled Policies”.

Mr Gomez stated in the video posted on Facebook that he believed that “Singaporeans are increasingly feeling dislocated”, and “disadvantaged”. The pandemic has increased the intensity of these feelings.

He stated that the country is facing “increased fatigue” from the impact of the virus with issues like retrenchment, wage reductions and job security on the minds of many.

It is because of this dislocation that Mr Gomez reminded that Singapore needs political parties enact policies based on principles, which truly represent Singaporeans.

He added that in the run-up to the opening of the new parliament, there have been concerns over “accountability and language of constructive politics”. However, Mr Gomez feels that it seems “hollow”. The new parliament therefore needs to be able to “ask the hard questions and ensure accountability”.

Mr Gomez also stated how he feels that there have been decisions and trade-offs made that have displaced Singaporeans and spiral them into poverty, in the name of national interest. He also feels that Singaporeans have been “cautioned” against raising issues that they are concerned with. To this, the new parliament needs to be able to acknowledge and represent the diverse views of Singaporeans.

He concluded that the remarks made at the opening of Singapore’s 14th Parliaments has signalled that “we need to look ahead now and to the 2025 general elections to deliver what Singaporeans need – a parliament with representatives from value-based parties with principled politics”.

You can watch Mr Gomez's full video here.