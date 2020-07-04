SDP’s Dr Tambyah highlights 10 million population issue during broadcast

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Chairman Paul Tambyah gave his speech during the constituency political broadcast for Bukit Panjang SMC on Jul 3.

The series of constituency broadcasts are one-off arrangements that give candidates airtime to present their plans to voters.

In his speech, Dr Tambyah who is a medical professor at the National University of Singapore and the President-Elect of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID), touched on providing necessary services to residents, the economy, and the population.

With regards to the LRT system in Bukit Panjang, Dr Tambyah quoted Minister Khaw Boon Wan who said that it was built as an “after-thought” because of “political pressure”. He disagreed that there was any form of political pressure from residents, and added that “The PAP may often confuse our country with a corporation, but it cannot deny the necessary services to residents”.

Dr Tambyah also added that the PAP was looking to repeat the results of the 2001 General Elections, which many think favoured the ruling party due to the threat of terrorism in the wake of the September 11 bombings. He stressed that there was a risk of a wipeout of the opposition in the coming elections.

Dr Tambyah highlighted that the SDP’s “4Y”: suspending the GST, providing retrenchment benefits, providing an income for retirees, and responsible governance, could be provided for without touching the reserves. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of having cash in the hands of the people, instead of in corporations and hoping that some of it trickles down.

Regarding the issue where PAP spoke out against SDP, Dr Tambyah mentioned in his speech that the pandemic has shown that overcrowding could lead to disastrous consequences.

He also continued to emphasise the stance of the SDP, quoting the Straits Times report from March 29 2019. The report stated that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat “cited former chief planner Liu Thai Ker, who said in 2014 that Singapore should plan for 10 million people for it to remain sustainable in the long term”.

Further pushing home his point, Dr Tambyah highlighted that SDP has long been against having a 10 million population, and that it was only now, that the PAP has “backed down”.

“Well done Singapore” he added.