SDP’s Dr James Gomez: Rising cost of living and other pressing concerns

- Advertisement -

Dr James Gomez of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has left a few words for Singaporeans to think about regarding what is really more of a pressing concern–the current health crisis, or other issues rooted in politics.

In a Facebook video published on Monday (June 29), Mr Gomez shared some of his thoughts on what Singaporeans consider pressing concerns. Though the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about an awareness of the importance of economic and social resilience, he argued that political resilience is just as important. “The emergency measures to address the Covid-19 health crisis to date, has been fraught with many mis-steps,” he said, before singling out the nation’s ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP). “Yet, the PAP has rushed into an election in this pandemic.”

Dr James Gomez is a candidate of the Singapore Democratic Party. #SDP #SDPNOW #4Y1N Posted by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday, June 28, 2020

Mr Gomez stressed that such a scenario is an opportunity to “reset Singapore politics.” He also acknowledged that Covid-19 is bound to affect how the nation deals with politics–just as the virus has changed the landscapes of the economy and human interaction. “We must seize the moment to ensure our voices are directly represented in Parliament,” he said.

He then went on to address matters of major concern to Singaporeans, saying they “go beyond the immediate health crisis.” Mr Gomez argued that there are more pressing matters that Singaporeans have on their minds. “At the end of the day, what affects Singaporeans most are concerns over the rising cost of living, population density, healthcare and housing affordability, poverty and inequality, and a weak social security and pension system,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

Citing these issues as the reason behind his decision to contest in this year’s General Elections with the SDP, Mr Gomez said that he aims to represent Singaporeans. “(T)o be your voice and to voice your concerns, and take steps to address these issues,” he said.

Mr Gomez then ended his brief video message with a reminder of the SDP’s message: “People before profits, rights before riches, wisdom before wealth.”