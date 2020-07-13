SDP’s Dr Chee goes back to Bukit Batok to say thank you to residents

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Dr Chee Soon Juan went back to the constituency he fielded to say ‘thank you’ to the residents and was greeted with warm smiles which only “steeled” his resolve to press on.

On Sunday (July 12), Dr Chee and his wife Huang Chih-Mei visited Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC) to express their gratitude for an amazing campaign. “I just wished I had better news to give you,” noted Dr Chee who lost to Mr Murali Pillai the second time around during the 2020 General Elections with 45.2 per cent of the votes. “But even though I fell short, I am proud of the campaign that my colleagues and I ran. We stuck to the issues and focused on matters that you cared about,” said Dr Chee.

He mentioned the one achievement that stood out above all else was SDP getting the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) to “commit to not inflating the population to 6.9 million, let alone 10.” Dr Chee assured the public that they would be following the matter closely to ensure that the PAP keeps its word.

“I cannot say that the results did not hurt. It is painful,” admitted Dr Chee in his Facebook post. “But in the spirit of the Singapore Democrats, we pick up the pieces and press on.”

- Advertisement -

During his visit, he shared how the warm smiles that greeted them “melted his heart, and at the same time, steeled it.” Dr Chee noted the road to democracy and freedom was a long one. “Again, thank you for opening your door along the way and giving me sustenance. I walk on,” he added.

With over 2,400 reactions, members from the online community reassured Dr Chee of their ongoing support. “You are very close, please press on,” urged Facebook user Joyce Tiong. She pointed out that more and more people like her are beginning to take action. “Next round you will get through.” Many advised Dr Chee and the whole SDP team to have a good rest because “come 2025, you will be in Parliament, together with Dr Paul Tambyah.”

Facebook user Recardo Raymond Tan mentioned that the results showed hope. “You have won many people’s hearts. I believe the next GE outcomes will see a historic victory,” he added. According to a todayonline.com report, there was a gain in vote shares for SDP amid a barren outcome. Dr Chee’s numbers in Bukit Batok, for example, increased by 6.4 per cent compared to the previous elections.

Read related: