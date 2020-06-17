SDP’s Damanhuri Bin Abas looking forward to “championing the cause for the common people”

- Advertisement -

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)’s Damanhuri Bin Abas in a recent Facebook post shared some insights from his journey as a political activist and his hopes regarding Singapore’s upcoming general elections.

Mr Damanhuri on Monday (June 15) took to Facebook to share a reflective post on his journey as an opposition politician. He shared that his civil service naturally progressed into political activism, as his ground work has revealed to him the reality of life for common Singaporeans. “As I reflect four years on, I have learned much and see clearer the gaps and weaknesses of our society and country,” he said.

This realisation has been central to the causes advanced by Mr Damanhuri. “Today I work to reform and widen (the) political space to improve our collective life as concern (sic) active citizens,” he wrote. “Advocating for an equitable society giving every person in this country equal opportunity.”

Creating equal opportunity for all Singaporeans is central to the vision of the SDP. It is for this reason that in its mission statement, the opposition party highlights the cause to ensure a reasonable cost of living and equal chances at finding jobs.

Mr Damanhuri’s community involvement began early on in his life, as he started looking for ways to help his fellow students even before his university days. “Activism started through doing befriending works and programmes for fellow students, youth at risk and out of school youth,” he shared. “I contributed time too, helping a welfare home for juvenile delinquents, spending nights out there during two NS years and any free nights after that during my three years in varsity.”

Though Mr Damanhuri took up formal education in school, he attributes his real-life education to such volunteer work, which played a major role in shaping his current political venture. “Getting involved, I began to see the plight of my community,” he said.

Over time, Mr Damanhuri’s community involvement grew, and soon enough, he had conducted marriage programmes for soon-to-be newlyweds, parenting seminars, and para-counselling sessions. “These expanded beyond just my community into schools, grassroots platforms, social welfare organisations, public institutions and even ministries,” shared Mr Damanhuri. “I also spent a good ten years volunteering as management board member in two different mosques. This exposes me to the religious segment of my community, bringing me close to national community institutions like Mendaki and MUIS.”

With talk of Singapore’s General Elections hanging in the air, the nation’s political parties have been suiting up for campaigns. With regard to the elections, Mr Damanhuri said he is excited. “I look forward to giving my level best in championing the cause for the common people and fighting the good honourable fight in the coming election with my SDP Team,” he said.