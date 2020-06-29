SDP writes to Elections Department clarifying if PAP flags spotted along Marine Crescent Garden are allowed

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) took to Facebook to question the legality of displaying party flags in public areas and wrote to the Elections Department (ELD) to clarify.

On Saturday (June 27), SDP’s Vice-Chairman John Tan shared in social media that the party has written to the ELD to clarify the legal status of displaying party flags in public areas after spotting six People’s Action Party (PAP) flags along Marine Crescent Garden.

Here was their email addressed to Mr Ambrose Leow, Assistant Director (Political Donations and Communications) of the ELD.

I refer to the pictures attached. They were shot yesterday, June 26 2020. Can you please confirm if it is against election rules or laws to display a party’s flags in public places before Nomination day? If there is a violation, please let me know what you or the ELD is going to do about the violation shown in the photos. If there is no violation, please let me know too as my party is planning to do likewise. Thank you.

With over 400 shares and 1,100 reactions, netizens expressed their opinions on the matter, noting that “residents by now can see and compare which parties are more responsible.” Edward Seng mentioned that party flags were supposedly allowed to be displayed after the Nomination Day, which is on June 30. A few netizens commented that the ELD would “take their sweet time” replying to SDP’s query and by then, such actions would technically be allowed.

- Advertisement -

Many urged the ELD to avoid practising double standards as the “citizens are watching” what course of action would be taken on this matter. Meanwhile, Muhammad Fadli shared an opinion that the ELD should not be under the Prime Minister’s Office and stand as a third-party department to avoid any bending of the law.

Netizens suggested for SDP to also put up their party flag to know whether it is legal to do so or not.

This morning, the SDP wrote to the Elections Department to clarify the legal status of displaying party's flags in… Posted by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday, June 26, 2020

Read related: