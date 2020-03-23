SDP “will just have to deal with it” if GE is held now

- Advertisement -

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has held a Facebook live video to answer media questions on the General Election and Covid-19, stating that, if the elections were pushed through, “we would just have to deal with it”.

On Saturday (March 21), SDP Chairman Paul Tambyah, Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan and party members were at an outreach event in Bukit Batok SMC. Dr Chee contested in the constituency in a by-election in 2016.

“It clearly boggles the mind how the Prime Minister could continue to talk about the GE,” said Dr Tambyah. “It sounds terrible, but I would have to ask how many people have to die before the Prime Minister can come out with a clear statement that we are not going to have a GE until the Covid-19 situation has stabilised and things are much better under control.”

The party has repeatedly stressed the need to postpone the elections and has called the Government’s intention to continue at such a time to be “the height of irresponsibility”.

- Advertisement -

As an infectious diseases expert, Dr Tambyah was asked about the implications should the GE be pushed through. He said that there is a huge risk of contamination, especially for the elderly, but added that, if we really have to have an election, we will just have to deal with it.

When it comes to this growing concern about Covid-19 and the GE, “it’s very simple,” said Dr Tambyah. “All he (PM Lee Hsien Loong) needs to do is come out and say it,” that the Government is respecting the efforts of all the frontline workers in battling the pandemic and would not “want to distract anybody from protecting Singapore”.

Dr Tambyah noted that it would not be difficult for Mr Lee to provide a clear statement that the elections would be postponed until the virus has been contained.

For those interested in its candidates, the SDP is not “giving away any secrets until just before nomination date”. It is, however, in talks with the Progress Singapore Party and would release more information when a conclusion has been reached.

Members from the online community extended their support and agreed that now is not the right time to hold the GE.

Watch the video below:

Media doorstop at Bukit Batok Posted by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Read related: