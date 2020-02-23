SDP taking the lead, PAP playing catch-up: Chee Soon Juan

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The People’s Action Party is merely following the lead of the Singapore Democratic Party in recent decisions on policies for the country. This is the claim by SDP leader Chee Soon Juan in a video released on Friday (Feb 21).

The video was a response to what Mr Chee called was “Heng Swee Keat’s stunning reversal” on the Goods and Services Tax. During his Budget Statement in Parliament on Feb 18, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had announced that the proposed GST increase to 9% would not take place in 2021.

Mr Chee pointed out that Mr Heng’s announcement, which was a deviation from the PAP’s original plan, came after the SDP called on the PAP not to do so.

- Advertisement -

Mr Chee, to prove that this was not a coincidence, cited multiple other instances when the PAP made a decision or a statement that the SDP had already made beforehand.

Another example was the climate change policy concerning electric cars, which was launched by the Young Democrats a week before the Budget Statement. Mr Chee pointed out that Mr Heng announced that these same policies would be implemented, although the PAP had held the position months ago that electric cars were not the solution to climate problems.

“Without political pressure, without competition, the PAP will give all sorts of excuses for its actions or inaction — often for its own benefit and interests,” he said.

Another example was that, after the SDP’s campaigns to protect the jobs of Singaporeans from unfair competition with foreign PMETs, Minister of Manpower Josephine Teo announced last month that the ministry would increase its efforts to alleviate hiring discrimination.

“The SDP is the one taking the lead and the PAP is playing catch-up,” Mr Chee said. “This is the kind of opposition that you, my fellow Singaporeans, have been looking for — an opposition that is constructive and responsible.”

The SDP leader also stressed that the party makes it a point to support PAP initiatives when they are in line with the well-being of Singaporeans. “We don’t oppose for opposition’s sake … this is what an effective quality-opposition looks like,” he said, describing the SDP as “constructive and responsible”.

Mr Chee ended his message by urging Singaporeans to vote the SDP into Parliament. “Imagine what we can do if we’re elected,” he said. “We’ve not just talked, but we’ve demonstrated our competence.”

After the video was posted, there were message of support online for the SDP.

/TISG