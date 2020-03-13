SDP says PAP should rule out general elections in the midst of Covid-19 outbreak

- Advertisement -

“The SDP calls on the PAP to refrain from such an irresponsible act”, and to rule out general elections (GE) in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, the party announced on their website yesterday (Mar 12).

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) referred to an interview where Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Kear said: “We are looking at all possibilities” as to when to hold the elections. Calling the former as “signs that the PAP may call for the general elections (GE) in the near future”, the SDP also said that Ms Josephine Teo announced that the PAP will be introducing its women candidates soon.

In light of the signs, “The SDP calls on the PAP to refrain from such an irresponsible act”, they added.

Stating that all state resources should be focused on dealing with the spread of the virus which the World Health Organization has called a pandemic, the SDP warned that the situation in Singapore could worsen considerably in the coming weeks and months.

“Our priority is to rid ourselves of this health threat. Elections can come later”, the party added.

The SDP also said, “We hope that the PAP will not capitalise on the crisis by holding the GE at this time as it will take away valuable resources needed to combat the virus outbreak and jeopardise the public’s health and well-being”.

The next general election must be held by April 2021, at the latest. Political observers had also noted that December and the April to May periods were the most likely windows for a poll.

Considering the time needed for the measures from the Budget to sink in and benefit voters, April is a likely election window. Both the 2006 and 2011 elections were called soon after the Budget, in May.

Reiterating their stance on the matter, the SDP said, “Prematurely calling an election will undo all the good work the people have put in these last two and a half months”. /TISG

