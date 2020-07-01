SDP highlights manifesto for the GE with catchy hashtag #4Y1N

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With the General Election around the corner, the Singapore Democratic Party has been highlighting its manifesto with a catchy hashtag: #4Y1N

The hashtag refers to the “4 Yes 1 No” election campaign plan it launched earlier this year. The four Yeses are for:

Suspending the GST. Retrenchment benefits. Income for retirees. Responsible governance.

The one No refers to:

Advocating against the 10 million population goal the People’s Action Party had set for the country.

In its Facebook post, the party emphasised how, in spite of the pandemic, its goals had not changed.

The manifesto, which is on its website, lists its policies to tackle the different aspects of the country’s political, economic and social landscape.

The SDP has drafted policies for cost of living, economy, education, healthcare, housing, the Malay community, ministerial salaries, population, town council and climate change.

These policies included lowering tertiary education fees for prospective Malay university students, reducing income inequality through implementing a minimum wage policy and prosecuting business entities operating in Singapore that are linked with companies engaged in forest-burning in Indonesia.

The SDP is again contesting in Bukit Batok SMC, Yuhua SMC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC. This will be the first time it is contesting in Bukit Panjang SMC.

There was support online of the SDP’s campaign for these constituencies, with calls to give the party a chance to prove itself in them.

/TISG