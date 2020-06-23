SDP chief Chee Soon Juan visits Bukit Batok, party has teams for 4 other areas

- Advertisement -

Singapore – After a weekend of walkabouts, it appears that Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan will return to contest in the Bukit Batok Single-Member Constituency in the upcoming General Election.

After resuming walkabouts on Friday (June 19), the first day of Phase 2 of the relaxation of circuit breaker measures, the SDP provided clear indications of its target constituencies and the respective candidates from the party, reported straitstimes.com.

Four teams were sent to Bukit Batok SMC, Yuhua SMC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, the same four areas the party contested in the last elections in 2015. The fifth constituency in the list, Bukit Panjang SMC, will be visited in the next few days, said the report.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (June 21), Dr Chee noted how the team was “gearing up to help take Singapore competently, constructively and compassionately into a post-Covid future”. He visited Bukit Batok on Sunday, handing out flyers to residents which featured a photo of himself and the caption, “Chee Soon Juan for Bukit Batok”. He also greeted the public through a Facebook live video, saying, “like it or not, over the next three weeks, Bukit Batok, you’re going to be seeing this face smiling at you”, referring to a photo of himself printed on a party T-shirt. Later on, Dr Chee highlighted the party’s 4Y1N message for voters.

In the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election, Dr Chee got 38.8 per cent of the vote against the People’s Action Party’s Murali Pillai.

The SDP Chairman and President-Elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases, Dr Paul Tambyah, was spotted in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, the same ward he contested in 2015, while Mr Benjamin Pwee, who is now with the SDP but who led a joint Singapore People’s Party-Democratic Progressive Party team in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in 2015, was seen at the Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre. “We haven’t had a candidate here since our last candidate has gone on to other things, so I’m the new face in Yuhua,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Bryan Lim and Mr Damanhuri bin Abas held a walkabout in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC’s Limbang Shopping Centre on Saturday.

In response to Dr Chee contesting in Bukit Batok, members of the online community were not entirely convinced that he could win.

Some, however, believe it is time to change the MP.

Bukit Batok walkabout (21 June, Sunday)#SDPNOW #4Y1N Posted by Chee Soon Juan on Saturday, June 20, 2020

