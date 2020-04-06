SDP backs Govt’s latest measures against Covid-19

- Advertisement -

The Singaporean Democratic Party (SDP) is backing the Singaporean government’s implementation of stricter measures in response to the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (April 3) announced that as a counter attack on the recent rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, Singapore would implement stricter measures in order to contain the virus. Among these measures are the suspension of classes as well as the mandated closure of workplaces for non-essential services.

In response to this, the SDP expressed its support for the Government’s decision in a Facebook post after Mr Lee’s address to the nation. “The SDP supports the latest measures announced by the Government to suspend classes in our schools and close workplaces for non-essential services,” the post read.

Calling the measure a lockdown, the SDP acknowledged that though the temporary closure of schools and most businesses would naturally affect the economy, such a “drastic move…is a necessary and an important step to take to fight the latest spread of Covid-19.”

Though the SDP made mention of the new infections that have come about all across Singapore, it stressed the importance of focusing energies on the necessary task at hand. “While questions about how and why this happened are important, those are matters for another occasion,” the post read. The SDP highlighted that though many have questions they would like to be answered, the most important thing Singapore must focus on as of the moment is combating Covid-19. “For now, we must focus our attention on overcoming the Covid spread.”

The SDP also issued a call for solidarity between the public and the officials, as cooperation is of utmost importance in order to successfully contain the virus. “People should stay at home especially the elderly and vulnerable,” the party wrote. “If you do have to go out, wear a mask and seek medical attention if unwell.”