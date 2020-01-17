SDP and Marsiling Rise residents “confused” as to whether Block 115 and 119 will actually be eligible for lift upgrades

Featured News SDP and Marsiling Rise residents “confused” as to whether Block 115 and...

The SDP wrote: “This has confused the public, especially the affected residents of these 2 blocks. The original version raised their hopes that their mobility problems especially the elderly and disabled were finally close to a solution but the revised version seems to dampen that enthusiasm”

Chee Soon Juan (C-in red), the secretary-general of the opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), is surrounded by supporters upon arrival in the financial district of Raffles Place for a lunch time rally ahead of Singapore's September 11 election, on September 7, 2015. Campaigning for Singapore's September 11 election began September 1, with a resurgent opposition seeking a greater political role as voters chafe at immigration and high living costs. AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and residents of Block 115 and 119 Marsiling Rise have been left confused after news reports suggest varying outcomes.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 16) the SDP wrote that Mediacorp’s Channel 5 news updated its news clip on the Lift Upgrading Programme (LUP) for blocks 115 and 119 of Marsiling Rise.

They shared screenshots taken yesterday evening (Jan 15) where the newscaster, Otelli Edwards said: “Residents of two Marsiling HDB blocks are set for upgrades that will give them lift access at every floor.”

In the updated version, the subtitles were removed and Otelli Edwards’ part was replaced by a male voiceover who quoted MP Ong Teng Koon saying “it is only a matter of time that the government will take action.”

They added: “Another CNA News screenshot carried the headline that Mr Ong was “close to a solution” for the 2 affected HDB blocks”.

Photo: FB/SDP

The SDP also wrote: “This has confused the public, especially the affected residents of these 2 blocks. The original version raised their hopes that their mobility problems especially the elderly and disabled were finally close to a solution but the revised version seems to dampen that enthusiasm”.

They also commented that MP Ong Teng Koon cannot continue to rely on the rhetoric that it is “only a matter of time that the government will take action” and that he is “close to a solution” when he has been the incumbent member of parliament since 2011. /TISG


