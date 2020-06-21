Script reading for upcoming drama ‘When I Was Prettiest’ features Im Soo Hyang, Ji Soo and more

- Advertisement -

When I Was Prettiest is an upcoming drama from MBC, which has just unveiled some images from its first script reading with its cast.

The drama is about a forbidden romance drama where two brothers love the same person. Im Soo Hyang stars at Oh Ye Ji a ceramic artist who dreams of a regular life while Ji Soo stars as Seo Hwan, an architectural designer who falls in love with Oh Ye Ji at first sight. Ha Seok Jin acts as Seo Jin who is a rally driver who does anything to get what he desires.

The cast also includes Hwang Seung Eon, Park Ji Young, Kim Mi Kyung, Choi Jong Hwan, Lee Jae Yong, Jung Eun Pyo and Shin Yi. In April, the first script reading was held at the MBC studio building in Ilsan. Director Oh Kyung Hoon and writer Jo Hyun Kyung were also present. Oh Kyung Hoon shared that it was a new feeling for him and he hopes that they can build up strong teamwork over the following six months. He hopes that they have a good time filming in order to create good results together and he wants the process of making the drama to be happy.

Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) possess a pure heart and relentless optimism that does not give up no matter what. Seo Hwan (Ji Soo) is an innocent young man who cannot let go of his first love while Seo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) is cool and reserved on the exterior but is ruthless in the pursuit of what he wants. Hwang Seung Eon acts as Carrie Jung, Seo Jin’s former lover and she is described as a femme fatale.

Carrie is charismatic but envious of her former lover and has a selfish and egoistic streak. Park Ji Young and Choi Jong Hwan play Kim Yeon Ja and Seo Sung Gon, the parents of Seo Hwan and Seo Jin. Kim Mi Kyung plays Kim Go Woon, Oh Ye Ji’s mother. Lee Jae Yong, Jung Eun Pyo, and Shin Yi round out the cast as President Bang, Lee Kyung Sik, and Oh Ji Young.

An insider from the drama’s production staff stated, “The project got off to a good start with the perfect chemistry and positive energy at the cast and crew’s first script reading. The actors brightened the atmosphere with their perfect synchronization with the characters in the script and impressed with their passionate acting. We plan to greet viewers with a truly memorable drama this summer, so please look forward to it.”

The drama is scheduled to air in August./TISG