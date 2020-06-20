Scott Disick’s birthday party is Kim Kardashian’s first gathering since quarantine

- Advertisement -

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian admitted that Scott Disick’s birthday party was her first group gathering since the pandemic started and it was nice but scary as well. The reality star and her sisters did not take any unnecessary risks and isolated separately at the start of the crisis. Kim said that she was bored while isolating with her husband Kanye West and their four kids. She just started to get out of her Hidden Hills residence and meet more people.

As restrictions are being lifted in Los Angeles, Scott’s Disick’s birthday party was one of the first gatherings that Kim went to. Kim posted some photos of the party on Instagram last Saturday and she captioned that the family celebrated Scott’s birthday a few weeks ago and it was her first time with a group of people. Only a few of her loved ones were present but Kim had mixed feelings about being around people.

Sharing with her 175 million Instagram followers, Kim revealed that it was nice but scary experience. She also asked her followers how were they feeling about being out and about. The entrepreneur also posed in a sexy crop top while eating ice cream with Scott in one of the photos. Kim paired the outfit with jeans and her hair up in a ponytail. Another shot showed Kim posing with Khloe and Kourtney. Khloe wore denim shorts and a sports bra beneath a shirt while Kourtney showed off her legs in a red shirt dress.

- Advertisement -

Kris Jenner, Kim’s son Saint and her late father’s cousin Cici Bussey were also photographed. Kim and Kanye were said to have separate approaches to keeping occupied while under isolation. An insider told Us Weekly that the couple have different pages and their timing can lead them being at odds. Kim wakes up early and exercises while Kanye is up late. Kanye had helped Kim with her workload by giving her space to relax.

On May 26, Scott celebrated his actual birthday in Utah with ex-Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, seven and Reign, five. The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Scott’s birthday before they left and went back to Los Angeles. Scott had the mini-vacation weeks after he went into rehab to work on past traumas related to the death of his parents. In less than a week, he returned back to Los Angeles. /TISG