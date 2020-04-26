Scott Disick does not rule out anything with Kourtney Kardashian

- Advertisement -

After appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as well as the spin-off series, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are now familiar names.

They met in 2006 and have three children. Although they split in 2015, they still co-parent their children.

The duo met in Mexico at the home of Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis. At that time, Kardashian thought Disick was annoying. As she is four years older, she found the 23-year-old immature.

When they split, they went for a vacation in Bali to co-parent their children. The pair met a healer who told them that they were soulmates and that they were together in the past life.

In the past 10 years, Disick and Kardashian have broken up at least three times. On one occasion, he wanted to propose to her again but became nervous about the media so it was not brought up again.

There were also months when Disick did not see his children. He missed birthday parties and was partying for a month after son Reign was born in 2014.

Disick’s family thought that he was going to die with the amount of partying with drugs and alcohol.

At one point, Kardashian thought that he was cheating on her so she started following him to see who he was meeting.

Later, she forced him to go rehab because she was fed up with his partying. She did not let him see his children unless he cleaned up his act.

In order to ensure that the children get equal time with their parents, the couple have a co-parenting contract. Disick was not a natural parent so he had to work on it to be the best dad.

The couple may have been broken up but Scott said on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show that he does not rule anything out and that if things are meant to be, they will be. /TISG