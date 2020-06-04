Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break up … but are still messaging each other

- Advertisement -

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie called it quits recently after going out for three years … but they have been messaging each other since their break-up, according to dailymail.co.uk on May 31 (Sunday).

Several media outlets have reported that Scott, 37, and Sofia, 21, broke up after he checked into rehab recently.

The couple really did break-up but they still contact each other and message each other, according to usmagazine.com.

Friends think the couple will reconcile again. It was reported that Sofia felt that Scott did not treasure her enough and that he was not over his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 41.

Scott had a relationship with Kourtney for nine years and they have three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign. An insider told usmagazine.com that Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney. He will also prioritise his family over Sofia and that Lionel Richie’s daughter had to come to terms with that.

Another reason why Sofia and Scott broke up was the Covid-19 outbreak. The isolation affected Scott and he always had issues with addiction. His issues worried the Kardashians as well as Sofia and her family. Sofia saw that Scott was not doing well and she gave him an ultimatum. He was eventually more focused on Kourtney and his children.

Scott uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram after the break-up. He posed by a swimming pool and captioned it: “Little water never hurt nobody”. Page Six reported that Scott’s bad ways caused Sofia to give up on him.

Recently, Scott celebrated his 37th birthday with Kourtney and their children at Lake Powell, Utah. There are, however, no signs of a reunion between them. An insider shared with usmagazine.com that Kourtney gave Scott many chances over the years but he has yet to prove his worth.

Sharing that their three children keep the duo connected, Kourtney looks out for Scott and she lets him in at an arm’s length.

It was reported by dailymail.co.uk that Scott went into rehab on April 28 at the All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado. It was reported that he was going through issues with alcohol and cocaine use but his lawyer Marty Singer disputed that characterisation to TMZ.

Kourtney appeared to be referring drama in her life in a mysterious Instagram Stories post saying that she is kind of tired of being okay with things she is not okay with.

Scott and Sofia started seeing each other in 2017. Scott was spotted flirting with her on a yacht in the south of France where he celebrated his 34th birthday on May 24, 2017. They officially started dating in September 2017 and were seen in Miami posing in front of a cake that read: “Congratulations Scott and Sophia (sic).”

This is not the first time the couple have split. There were reports in June 2018 that they had split. They reconciled a few days later. /TISG