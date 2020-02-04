SCDF elite team rescues trapped bus driver after crashing at Changi Airport T2

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed its Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) to address an accident that occurred at the Changi Airport Terminal 2 bus interchange on February 2 (Sunday).

At 12:36 pm, the SCDF received a call requesting for assistance on an incident at the airport’s interchange which involved a bus that crashed against a concrete pillar.

“The front of the bus was badly crushed inwards, pinning the driver in his seat,” wrote the SCDF on their Facebook page.

SCDF paramedics along with the Airport Emergency Service’ (AES) medical crew promptly attended to the six passengers in the bus before they were transferred to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

“Concurrently, firefighters from Changi Fire Station and AES used hydraulic cutting tools to cut open the driver’s window to enable the paramedics to provide him with an intravenous drip.”

SCDF’s elite team was then deployed to the scene given the complexity of the rescue operation. The bus driver couldn’t be pulled out safely.

The DART Rescue Vehicle (DRV) was used to pull the bus away from the pillar to provide some room for rescuers to reach the driver.

According to the post, an emergency team from CGH was also on standby at the scene to attend to the trapped driver.

“The delicate and complex rescue operation lasted about 45 minutes. The driver was safely extricated and conveyed to CGH by an SCDF ambulance in a conscious state,” said SCDF in a statement.

Many netizens commended the efforts of the rescue teams and expressed their sympathy and best wishes to those who got injured to get well soon.

There has been no official statement from Go-Ahead Singapore regarding the incident although the following visitor post could be found on their page.

I am a passenger on board bus service 34, which was caught in the accident earlier today at Changi Airport. According to the news, there “ongoing” dialogue with passengers and family members. It has been 12 hours since the accident. I have not received any news from your company.

