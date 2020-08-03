Saved by fellow workers! Man was standing on 7th-floor window ledge of dorm

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Videos of a foreign worker standing on a window ledge at a dormitory in Kaki Bukit circulated online on Friday (July 31). The man was eventually talked back in by his fellow workers.

Facebook page 新加坡眼 Singapore Eye shared a couple of videos with the caption: “A migrant worker attempt(ed) to (commit) suicide at Kaki Bukit dormitory, fortunately, he was rescued in time!”

One of the videos showed the man holding a black object, presumably a face mask, while he stood on a seventh-floor window ledge of a dormitory block at The Leo.

Inaudible shouts could be heard from other workers on the surrounding floors. The man appeared to be talking to the occupants nearest to him. At one point, someone reached out and grabbed his hand in an attempt to pull him back into the room but he pulled back from the grasp.

Another video later from a different angle showed workers carrying the man through the window after they successfully convinced him to go back inside. Other workers broke out in cheers when they saw that.

According to an 8World report, police and paramedics arrived at the scene to take the 27-year-old into custody under the Mental Health Act.

The Leo is a dormitory that has not been cleared of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Manpower website. Currently, there are 933 total confirmed cases at the dormitory, based on the latest update by the Ministry of Health.

Those commenting on the videos called for empathy for the migrant workers, who have been stuck in their dormitories for months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: FB screengrab

Posted by 新加坡眼 Singapore Eye on Thursday, 30 July 2020