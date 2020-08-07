Samsung launches Note 20 series in Singapore

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Samsung will be launching its new models, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which will go on sale on August 21.

The devices that will be sold in Singapore will come with 256GB of internal storage, but while the Note 20 Ultra variation will only have a 5G variant, the regular Note 20 will be available in both 4G and 5G variants. There are also two sizes customers can choose from; the Galaxy Note 20 at 6.7 inches and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at 6.9 inches.

For the Note 20, customers can choose between Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Gray colours, while the Ultra version comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White.

All handsets will also have expandable memory cards too.

Samsung has also integrated a pen with the phone, sharing on its website that “this is the world’s most powerful S Pen.”

The improved stylus has some new features. Aside from being more sensitive, it has improved latency – otherwise known as the lag time – of nine milliseconds in order to make note-taking feel better. It also has a 24-hour battery life on standby and can be used to control the phone through the gestures feature.

The S Pen allows users to write naturally but can realign your writing, while the Samsung Notes app allows users to write their notes and record audio at the same time. It also has the ability to sync your notes to your other devices that also use your Samsung account.

The new camera boasts of cinema-quality video recording and professional-quality photos. Both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have three rear cameras each, but while the Note 20 has a 64MP telephoto camera, the Note 20 Ultra has a 108MP wide-angle camera. Meanwhile, both models have 10MP selfie cameras.

The Note 20 4G model will cost S$1,398, the Note 20 5G model will cost S$1,548, while the Note 20 Ultra 5G is S$1,898.

They are available for pre-order from August 6 at online Samsung stores, major telcos, select IT stores and other authorised Samsung dealers.

Samsung goes on to say that “This is not a smartphone as you know it. This is a power phone.”

See all models and their specs here. /TISG