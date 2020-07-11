Sample count results all in; PSP sees close fight in West Coast, WP leads in Sengkang, Aljunied, Hougang

- Advertisement -

All sample count results have been released by the Elections Department on Friday (July 10), with the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) leading in 15 GRCs and 13 SMCs and the Workers’ Party (WP) leading in two GRCs and one SMC.

Touted as the GRC to watch, West Coast sees a close fight between the PSP’s team, headed by Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock, and the PAP’s team, led by S Iswaran.

The PAP team for West Coast is leading with 52 per cent of the vote. They are up against the PSP’s team led by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, which is estimated to have 48 per cent of the vote.

The sample counts are indicative of the final percentages with a confidence level of about 95 per cent, plus or minus 4 per cent points.

- Advertisement -

In Hougang SMC, Mr Dennis Tan estimated to have 58 per cent of the vote. The PAP’s Lee Hong Chuang is estimated to have 42 per cent of the vote.

In Aljunied GRC, the WP team comprising Mr Gerald Giam, Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, Mr Leon Perera and Mr Pritam Singh is leading with 60 per cent of the vote. Their PAP challengers are estimated to have 40 per cent of the vote.

In Sengkang GRC, the WP team comprising Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Jamus Lim, Ms Raeesah Begum Farid Khan and Mr Louis Chua are leading with 53 per cent of the vote. Their opponents from the PAP, led by Minister and labour chief Ng Chee Meng, are estimated to have 47 per cent of the vote.

All 1,100 polling stations across the island closed at 10 pm, after a two-hour extension.

The Elections Department announced around 7 pm that voting hours would be extended to 10 pm. The polls were initially scheduled to close at 8 pm.

Sample count results give an early indication of the possible results for the electoral divisions but are not final. They are derived from a count of 100 ballot papers from each polling station within a constituency, soon after voting ends.

There are 31 constituencies, comprising 17 GRCs and 14 SMCs. /TISG