SAF regular pleads guilty to restraining and molesting girl

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular entered a guilty plea on Monday (March 23) to one count of molesting while restraining a minor under the age of 14 in May 2018.

He has a previous record for having molested another girl, age 8, in January the same year.

Forty-year-old Mohamed Ardlee Iriandee Mohamed Sanip’s curiosity about young girls was sparked when he read online articles about paedophilia and sex offences in December 2017.

He began to indulge in child pornography. The search history on his phones revealed he had watched peeping tom videos and looked at naked photos of young girls, according to Yahoo Singapore.

He also began to check on the operating hours of primary schools so that he could lie in wait for girls he could victimise. He began studying how to cover people’s mouths in order to minimise the noises they made.

Ardlee targeted his first victim, the eight-year-old girl, on Jan 22, 2018, catching her by surprise from behind on the sixth floor of an HDB block in Tampines. He held her down, covered her mouth and molested her. He then ran away.

A few months later, on May 21, 2018, he left work in Upper Jurong Road and waited inside his car for a possible victim near an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

He saw a 10-year-old girl and followed her. As she left a lift on the second floor, he shoved her into a staircase, where he molested her.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana : “The victim reached the doorway of her unit. She tried to break free and scream.

“The accused then covered the victim’s mouth with his hand and forcefully pulled the victim towards the corner of the staircase landing area, away from the victim’s unit.

“The victim’s screams were stifled in part because of the accused’s act of covering her mouth with his hand but she continued to scream and resist the accused’s acts, and tried to bend down to weaken the accused’s grip.”

Since she would not stop making noise and struggling, he let her go and ran down the stairs.

Ardlee then drove back to work.

A police report was filed by one of the girl’s cousins. Ardlee was recorded on CCTV footage going up and down the stairs and was arrested the following day.

The young girl has since exhibited signs of being traumatised.

The DPP told District Judge John Ng: “In the aftermath of the incident, the victim feared walking home alone from school for some time and experienced flashbacks of the incident.”

Until now, a classmate accompanies her when she goes home.

Ardlee is scheduled to return to court on April 20 for sentencing. According to Mr Mohamed Muzammil Mohamed, his lawyer, he has been subject to psychiatric treatment at the Institute of Mental Health, where his report is pending.

For every count of molesting a child under the age of 14, an offender faces jail of up to 10 years and caning. /TISG

