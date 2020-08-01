S$10,000 reward offered for 24k gold heirloom stolen from hotel

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A S$10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can find a 24k gold heirloom stolen from its owner.

Facebook user Solomon Freeman posted on Wednesday (July 29) to offer the reward for the prized family heirloom that he said was stolen “in an undisclosed hotel”.

Attention to all Pawn Shops in Singapore & Malaysia.3 rings had been stolen from my jewelry box in an undisclosed… Posted by Solomon Freeman on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

In a post addressed to pawn shops in Singapore and Malaysia, Mr Freeman mentioned the sentimental value of the items, saying they have been passed down from one family member to another for generations. “The listed ring holds significant meaning only to my clan and (is) worth nothing else but its weight in gold,” he said. “I’m the third-generation bearer of this ring handed down from my late father when I was 18.”

- Advertisement -

Two other rings were also stolen. He urged anyone who may have information on the items to get in touch with him on social media.

Mr Freeman added that the case is being investigate by the police.

In the comments section of his post, he said that he had notified the pawnbrokers’ associations in Singapore and Malaysia of the alleged crime.

Many people flocked to his post to express their sympathies and their hopes that the thief would be caught quickly.

/TISG