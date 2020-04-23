S Korean actress Moon confronts stalker in TV series

- Advertisement -

South Korean actress Moon Ga Young stars opposite actor Kim Dong Wook in the drama series Find Me In Your Memory on MBC TV.

The series, according to a report on Wednesday (April 22) on soompi.com, an English-language website on Korean pop culture, is about news anchor Lee Jung Hoon (played by Kim) and his relationship with up-and-coming star Yeo Ha Jin (Moon).

Lee suffers from hyperthymesia and remembers all 8,760 hours of the year, while Yeo has forgotten key memories as part of a psychological defence mechanism.

In latest stills from the drama, Yeo is seen waking up and being trapped in her room by an unknown stalker. Another still shows Yeo holding a weapon as she gets ready to face her stalker.

- Advertisement -

The series, which premiered on March 18, will have 32 episodes. An insider from the drama revealed that the stalker will be identified. Lee’s and Yeo’s relationship blossoms as a result.

Moon was born in Karlsruhe, Germany, to South Korean parents on July 10, 1996. The family moved back to Korea when she was 10 years old. She starred in Heartstrings, EXO Next Door, The Merchant: Gaekju 2015, Mirror of the Witch, Don’t Dare to Dream as well as Mimi and Tempted.

In 2006, Moon debuted her acting career as a child actress. She played her first lead role in 2014 in Mimi. A year later she acted in EXO Next Door that aired on Naver TV Cast. Moon also appeared in Don’t Dare to Dream and Live Up to Your Name. She acted in drama special Waltzing Alone in 2017 followed by drama Tempted in 2018. The role in Tempted won her the Excellence Award for Best Actress at the MBC Drama Awards. Her latest projects include Welcome to Waikiki 2 and Find Me in Your Memory.

Kim was born on July 29, 1983. He starred in several student short films and minor roles before debuting his acting career in Coffee Prince as a supporting role. In 2009, he starred in Take Off, followed by Happy Killers in 2010 and Romantic Heaven in 2011. His best performance was the role of a king in 2012 period drama, The Concubine. /TISG