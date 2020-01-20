Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock sing Happy Birthday to Betty White

- Advertisement -

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock sang Happy Birthday to Betty White who turned 98 recently. All three of them co-starred in 2009’s The Proposal where White played the part of Reynold’s grandmother.

Since acting in the film, the three of them have become close. Reynolds enjoys using social media to celebrate his onscreen grandmother’s birthday. Back in 2017, Reynolds uploaded a photo of himself as Deadpool together with a martini and a hotdog next to a framed photo of White.

Betty White’s career took off years ago when she starred in the The Golden Girls among others. Her latest work was in Toy Story 4,where she did a voice over. She also played that role on Disney+’s Forky Asks A Question. Her skills have garnered attention from fans and thespians alike. Chris Evans also wants to work with her.

Reynolds and Bullock sang Happy Birthday to White in a video that was uploaded to Reynold’s social media accounts. The video starts off well and then in the middle of it, they started to become competitive with each other.

Bullock sang that she loves White more than Ryan while Reynolds sang that Ryan loves White more than Sandy (Sandra).

Reynolds then continues singing, asking what does Sandy do for White every year and if she shows up with flowers, wearing black socks and gold bracelets as White requested.

Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White #XCVIII @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/iQDw1QqgoW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 17, 2020

Bullock ends the video sweetly by saying she loves White while Reynolds starts to cry. Celebrating White’s 98th birthday is definitely history in the making. With Reynolds and Bullock’s tribute to White, it is worth giving her credit for what is due. Throughout her career, White has become an iconic comedic actress who gets better with age.

The Golden Girls actress’s personality is so full of life. Even though The Golden Girls series concluded many years ago, new generations are still discovering and enjoying the show.