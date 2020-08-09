Royal fan reveals that Prince William is bad at Bingo

- Advertisement -

In the UK, restrictions from the COVID-19 are easing up. Due to that, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have moved their family from their country home in Norfolk back to the Kensington Palace in London.

The royal couple is back to working in person after a few months of doing virtual events and appearances. The pair have returned to contacting royal fans and industries most affected by the outbreak. Prince William and Kate are back to playing games with retires and visiting various places to help restart the UK’s tourism industry.

Even so, not everybody is pleased with what Prince William does. Things for the royal family looked bleak for some time after Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family for LA and Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein which have ousted him from royal life. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles have depended on the Cambridges to ensure the royal family’s relevance and importance to the fabric of traditional UK life.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told True Royalty TV,

“Despite all the noise around Harry and Meghan, the reality is William and Kate have got a pretty important job to do. This is giving them space, and to some extent the Prince Andrew ongoing Epstein saga, it is giving William and Kate the space to focus on the job they’ve got to do. And I think at the moment, they are doing very well.”

Prince William has been focused on changing the image of the royal family. When the Sussexes were the members of The Firm, they did this well. Camilla Tominey, ITV Royal Editor said that there is a major focus on the royals appearing, “relatable” and “touchable” instead of “cut off and cold.” Tominey told ITV’s This Morning,

“It is interesting isn’t it, because we are used to PDAs with Harry and Meghan. Have they learnt something from this? This idea of relatable, touchable monarchy that is more like us than ‘them’ and less cut off and cold. We saw this a bit with the Mary Berry Christmas special with William and Kate making soufflés and looking very much at home I think they’re trying to project themselves as this family unit. I think the Cambridges want to project themselves and their branding as the future so people can have faith in this institution, which, let’s face it, has been rocked.

Being approachable means facing different personalities even when someone is slyly offending you. The Duke of Cambridge experienced this first hand when he and the duchess visited the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff. The royal couple did virtual bingo with some of the Shire Hall Care Home residents and a resident, 87-year-old Joan wanted to let them know her thoughts about the game.

Rebecca English, a royal correspondent posted a video of Joan calling the royal couple out for their Bingo number calling skills. “Joan, 87, said then that their calling ‘wasn’t as good as it should have been’,” English wrote. “When William reminded her today she said: ‘Yes, you did a bloody shitty job’.”Prince William was delighted with the critic. “I love Joan, she’s brilliant,” he responded. “If only everyone was as honest as her.”

William & Kate were in hysterics at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, whose lockdown bingo they had taken part in via video.

