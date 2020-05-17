Robert Pattinson is not working out during quarantine

- Advertisement -

According to Twilight star Robert Pattinson, exercising during quarantine and working out regularly is part of something he finds difficult. The actor whose upcoming role is Bruce Wayne in director Matt Reeves’ The Batman has admitted that he is not exercising during the quarantine. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of celebrities are working out from home and they show off their moves and fit bodies on social media. As for Robert Pattinson, he does not want to exercise during this isolation period despite his trainer urging him to work out.

Speaking to GQ, Robert mentioned something that most leading men in Hollywood would not say publicly. The Twilight star said that it is not crucial for actors to exercise frequently to stay fit. The actor said that people who exercise regularly are part of the problem. According to him, he thinks that if someone works out all the time, they are part of the issue. The person sets a precedent. Robert added that nobody worked out regularly in the ’70s. He mentioned James Dean as an example, that he was not ripped.

The late James Dean was popular for his roles in East of Eden and Rebel Without a Cause. Robert said that there are pressures from society for men to achieve a certain body image. The filming of The Batman was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Robert may be playing the role of Batman but he is not working out to stay fit. In other news, the UK has eased shooting restrictions.

UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports were cleared to reopen last week. Via ComicBook, The Batman production team are not due to start filming yet despite the department encouraging studios to resume work. /TISG