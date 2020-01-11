Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan gets married in stunning lace dress

- Advertisement -

The actress who plays Toni Topaz in Riverdale, Vanessa Morgan has tied the knot with her fiance Michael Kopech.

People reported that the couple got married in Florida on January 4 with the whole gang of Vanessa’s Riverdale castmates present.

The newlyweds have kept the ceremony on the low-down even though the internet has been buzzing about the nuptials. Vanessa finally shared some photos yesterday morning, and it was amazing.

She made her vows in a romantic, long-sleeved lace gown with polka dots, beadwork, and intricate embroidery. The sheer paneling and body-hugging fit gave Vanessa’s wedding dress a sexy, mermaid-inspired vibe.

In a caption, she wrote the date of the wedding and says she married her prince, tagging her newlywed husband in the post.

Pairing the outfit were teardrop diamonds, her pear-cut engagement ring, and a beaded train down her back.

Vanessa framed her massive diamond with a delicate nesting band similar to Hailey Baldwin’s wedding stack.

Professional baseball player Michael Kopech and Vanessa got engaged on July 3, 2019.

Born as Vanessa Morgan Mziray in Ottawa, Ontario on March 23, 1992, Vanessa Morgan is a Canadian actress. Her father is Tanzanian and her mother is Scottish. She won the Junior Miss America 1999 pageant and graduated from Colonel By Secondary School in 2010.

Vanessa completed studies of philosophy at Queen’s University.

Vanessa is known for her roles as Beatrix ‘Bird’ Castro in the MTV teen drama series Finding Carter, as Amanda Pierce in Family teen comedy series The Latest Buzz and as Sarah in the Disney Channel/Teletoon film My Babysitter’s a Vampire as well as the television series of the same name.

Vanessa is playing Toni Topaz in The CW teen drama series Riverdale. The young star made her acting debut in the VH1 film A Diva’s Christmas Carol in 2000 and in the film Frankie & Alice in 2010.

In 2007, she was known for her role as Amanda Pearce in The Latest Buzz. She also performed the theme song for the series. In 2010, Vanessa played Marion Hawthorne in the 2010 Disney Channel film Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars.