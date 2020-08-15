Riverdale actress reveals ultrasound photo of her baby

- Advertisement -

Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan posted an ultrasound photo of her baby son on social media.

Morgan plays Toni Topaz in the hit CW series and she is expecting her first child to be delivered in January 2021. Morgan posted on Twitter a ‘bigfoot’ photo of her baby and she captioned that he is a ‘lil kicker’.

Last month, Morgan shared a gender reveal video on Instagram. She said that the little guy has already brought her so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. She added that she cannot wait to meet him.

“On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6,” she continued.

“While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise.

“Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. She finished the post: “Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Michael Kopech who filed for divorce in June. At that point, the duo had only been married for five months and Morgan found out about her pregnancy on May 20. Morgan spoke about her wedding and she expressed her intent to spend the rest of their lives together.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” she told E! News.

“Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.” /TISG