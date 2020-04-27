Ripped hunks selling durians as pandemic closes Thai gyms

- Advertisement -

Bangkok – With gyms in Thailand being shut to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, trainers and sports physique models have found an alternative career: Selling, delivering and posing with durians.

Bsamfruit Durian Delivery, a newly-established fruit store in Chiang Mai, has tweaked its marketing strategy and incorporated rock-hard abs to sell the fruit that is loved by many.

It appears that the approach is working because its Facebook post uploaded on Tuesday (April 21) already has more than 1,200 shares and quite a number of comments from interested customers. Others who made purchases said the durians were “very good”.

One said the durian was “full of meat, sweet, crispy, and soft”.

The shop was officially launched on April 22 by the head chef of an eatery called Bsamcook, with fellow Thais affected by the pandemic present for the event. The head chef also donated a warehouse to serve as storage space for durians from Chanthaburi and Rayong provinces. The business is looking to expand to other fruits such as mangosteens, rambutans and mangoes.

People online began admitting that it’s been awhile since they had durian and suddenly wanted to get some. Others tagged their friends, inviting them to go on a trip to Thailand.

This is not the first time abs and durians have come into close contact. Around the same time last year, the Instagram movement @hotdudeswithdurian was started by an all-female group of Singaporeans and Singapore-based expats who wanted to share images of hot guys posing with durians.