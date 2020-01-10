Rihanna responds to fan who wanted her to pop her pimple

- Advertisement -

Popstar and beauty mogul Rihanna may be the founder of Fenty Beauty but she is no stranger to makeup-free photos on social media. Rihanna posted a no-makeup selfie recently and fans responded, asking her to pop her pimple.

The 31-year-old Love on the Brain singer uploaded a photo of herself in cornrows and a hoodie on Instagram on Monday, January 6. She captioned the photo as the first selfie of the year with the hashtag the year 2020.

Although the singer looked amazing, her fans were pointing out to a tiny flaw in the photo. There was a small pimple on Rihanna’s right cheek. A member of the Rihanna Navy commented that it would be an honour to pop Rihanna’s pimple. The fan wrote to Rihanna, asking her if she can pop the pimple. Rihanna then responded, saying to let her have her shine.

The singer had spoken. We no longer have to cover our pimples in 2020 but to let them shine bright like diamonds in the sky. On the other hand, some netizens considered Rihanna’s bare-faced photo as a clue that Fenty Skin was in the works. On March 29, 2019, the We Found Love singer filed a trademark for Fenty Skin.

Based on the trademark application, the collection includes soap, body care, medicated and non-medicated skincare, personal care products (excluding colour cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators.”

The trademark for Fenty Skin came two years after registering another trademark for House of Fenty. It includes similar skincare products like cosmetics, and non-medicated skin care preparations like cleansers, toners, gels, lotions, and creams.

Love & Hip Hop star PreMadonna commented on Rihanna’s photo saying that it is 2020 and Rihanna looks 20. She also added heart and fire emoticons and mentioned Fenty Skin.

Rihanna Navy members think a skincare collection can wait especially after Rihanna promised to release her next album in 2019 but she did not.

A fan commented that Rihanna looks cute but asked where was the album. Another fan then wrote that the ‘pimple heard the album’ but they did not.