Rights advocate says food given to migrant workers is almost inedible

Singapore—Activist for migrant worker communities Kokila Annamalai has posted yet again about the food given to foreign workers under quarantine, this time claiming that the food is nearly inedible, causing a number of the workers to fall ill.

Ms Annamalai has been consistently sounding the alarm about the food insecurity of the migrant workers, many of whom are unable to go out to buy their own food, and have no choice except to eat the food served to them. However, at times this food cannot be eaten at all.

On Monday (Apr 27), the activist listed the feedback concerning the workers meals that she received from multiple dormitories, ranging from the workers getting the same food daily, undercooked rice and vegetables (both of which are allegedly hard to swallow), curry with no salt, food that’s culturally incompatible with workers’ dietary requirements, curry and rice mixed together.

Some of the feedback is more serious, such as the ones saying the food is at times spoilt, that “large numbers of workers” are not eating because of the condition of the food, with some getting sick with diarrhea or vomiting.

Moreover, the workers are uninformed as to how to voice their feedback, as they are unaware of available hotlines from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Migrant Workers Centre (MWC).

Also, Ms Annamalai said no one from the authorities is “checking in with them about food and living conditions, or asking for feedback.”

Additionally, she said that when workers try to talk to the management of the dormitories, “they are sometimes scolded severely, ignored, or told that they will check/look into it, but nothing happens. Most have tried to provide feedback multiple times, but get no response.”

Earlier this month, when the workers’ quarantine had just begun, the activist brought attention to the difference between the food the migrant workers were receiving and the food given to Singaporean returnees from the United States and the United Kingdom, whose Stay Home Notices were required to be served in posh hotels. She showed side-by-side photos to show the stark difference in a post that asked, “How do we live with ourselves, Singapore?” and that went viral.

Later, when MOM sought to improve the quality of food for the workers, Ms Annamalai thanked everyone who raised their voice concerning the issue, and emphasized how much advocacy matters.

But apparently the issue has not gone away. And again, netizens were appalled due to the health issues the activist brought up.

Other commented that they could not understand why culturally appropriate meals could not be provided, since ingredients are readily available in Singapore.

One netizen echoed a suggestion that has often been repeated, for the government to work together with groups with on-ground experience with migrants groups and have earned their respect, such as Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) and Itsrainingraincoats.

On the same day, migrants group HOME (Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics) also posted a similar post to Ms Annamalai’s, writing,

“ We have been receiving regular complaints and feedback from workers of all nationalities at several the dormitories about the quality of their food: it is often under-cooked, tastes bad and isn’t fresh, with some falling sick after eating them. While they face numerous stresses, this is their top complaint.

There is another month to go before Ramadan ends. We need to ensure that the workers, who are already dealing with the stress and anxiety of being confined, and the hunger pangs caused by fasting, have adequate food that is fit for consumption.”