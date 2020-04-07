Renovation contractor “saw Liu Wen in William Chan’s house”

- Advertisement -

News on the grapevine usually spreads like wildfire. This is what happened to Hong Kong singer-actor William Chan and Chinese supermodel Liu Wen.

Someone who did renovation work at Chan’s house claimed that he found Liu Wen there. The news was put on Facebook and it spread quickly, 8days.sg reported on Friday (April 3).

This is not the first time there has been a rumour about them being together. Last December, someone claimed having been abandoned by a driver who instead went to pick up the couple. There was, however, lukewarm response to that story compared to the reception to the latest news.

Chan had reportedly bought a new house in Beijing, where Liu Wen is usually based when she is not in New York.

Fans were supportive of the news, commenting that Liu Wen and Chan should be together because they look good together. Both Liu Wen and Chan are ambassadors for a French fashion brand.

However, the rumours of them dating were shot down by their representatives, who said the news was false. Chan’s rep shared in an interview that the Beijing home had already been renovated so the news about someone doing renovation work was false.

Chan was previously linked romantically with Angelababy and Charlene Choi before he became famous in China. He has not recently mentioned dating anybody.

As for Liu Wen, she was rumoured to be seeing Super Junior’s Choi Siwon when they were paired in the Chinese version of the popular variety show We Got Married. /TISG