Reign Disick sported a different haircut before shaving his head

- Advertisement -

Son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Reign Disick, had another look before getting his head shaved recently. The 5-year-old had his hair long previously, past his shoulders. THEMENSGROOMER founder Jason Schneidman said that the boy at first had kept some of his hair before shaving it all off in his first haircut. Schneidman posted a slideshow of Reign’s hair transformation on his salon’s Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption: “1? Long? 2? Leo? 3? BUZZ.”

Reign is seen with his hair down to his waist and then following with a shorter haircut in the next shot. The third photo shows Reign happily flaunting his shaved head while posing with Scott and Schneidman. “All boy 💙!! #Reign,” Schneidman wrote in the caption, tagging Kourtney, 41, and Scott, 37. “thank you for the honors of his first haircut!” Reign’s mother, Kourtney also shared a photo of Reign’s new ‘do, writing on her Instagram, “I am not ok.”

Nevertheless, the new look is liked among her followers including Kim Kardashian West who commented that Reign looks so handsome. Hailey Baldwin wrote that Reign looked the cutest while Adrienne Bailon gushed that he looked like a cutie. Kacey Musgraves commented, “✨ Angel baby ✨.” Scott showed off Reign’s new look on Wednesday with a photo of Reign swimming in a pool. He captioned the photo, “Play on playa.”

Back in April, Kourtney defended herself when online trolls condemned her for not giving Reign a haircut. Kourtney had posted photos of her family’s Easter celebration with a clip of Reign reacting to his Easter basket. A commenter wrote: “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.” Kourtney then responded saying that Reign had the most gorgeous hair on Earth.

- Advertisement -

“Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she added, quoting her now-iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians catchphrase. She also retaliated over her son’s hair last year when another commenter told her that she “really need to cut his hair.”

“She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” Kourtney wrote back. “He is a happy boy.”

All three of Kourtney and Scott’s children have rocked longer hairstyles in the past. Their 10-year-old son Mason grew out his hair in his younger days but opted for an edgy look that was shaved on one side and long on the other in 2015. 8-year-old Penelope had her first trim in February 2019.

/TISG