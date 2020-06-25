Reform Party praised for letting PSP battle PAP in West Coast GRC

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The online community has been full of praise for the opposition Reform Party following its decision not to take part in a three-cornered fight in West Coast Group Representation Constituency during the General Election.

This means the contest will now be between the Progress Singapore Party of Dr Tan Cheng Bock and the People’s Action Party.

As the country braces itself for what is beginning to look like an intense battle between opposition parties and the PAP, many have called for unity among the opposition parties so that they win more seats in Parliament.

In his announcement on Tuesday (June 23) that his party would no longer contest West Coast GRC, RP Secretary-General Kenneth Jeyaretnam said: “We believe the greater cause at this moment in time is Opposition unity and contesting where everyone has the greatest chance of winning seats.”

- Advertisement -

He added: “We also recognise that Dr Tan has a tough fight on his hands despite it being his old stomping ground and we do not wish to hinder his progress. It is vital that there be no 3-cornered fights this GE!”

23 June 2020 For Immediate Release Reform Party is proud of its stable and dedicated team that has contested West… Posted by The Reform Party on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

West Coast GRC was initially eyed as a battleground for a potential three-cornered fight among the PAP and the opposition PSP and RP.

Mr Jeyaretnam said RP would instead focus on contesting Ang Mo Kio GRC, along with Yio Chu Kang SMC and Radin Mas SMC. “Dr Tan has national recognition, but we must go where we are known,” he said.

There has been an outpouring of praise online for the RP’s gesture for the greater goal of opposition unity.

/TISG